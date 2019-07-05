Quantcast
Senior Housing Wealth Reaches Record $7.14 Trillion

By: Staff Report July 5, 2019

Homeowners 62 and older saw their housing wealth grow by 2.7 percent or $104 billion in the first quarter to a record $7.14 trillion from Q4 2018, the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association reported today in its quarterly release of the NRMLA/RiskSpan Reverse Mortgage Market Index. The RMMI rose in Q1 2019 to 257.12, another all-time high since the index ...

