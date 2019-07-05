Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Is Your Wedding Your Top Financial Goal?  (access required)

Is Your Wedding Your Top Financial Goal?  (access required)

By: Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz July 5, 2019

Dear Readers: While there's a lot of talk about how millennials are creating their own wedding traditions -- from cotton candy bouquets to movie-themed ceremonies -- there's one thing that seems to be a constant: the high cost. According to The Knot 2018 Real Weddings Study, the national average for a wedding (without the honeymoon) ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: