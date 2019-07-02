Quantcast
Home / News / Construction and Real Estate / New tenants sign leases at south Charlotte mixed-use community Waverly (access required)

By: Staff Report July 2, 2019

  Charlotte wine bar Foxcroft Wine Co. and Tiff’s Treats, the popular warm cookie delivery concept, have signed leases at the 90-acre Waverly community in south Charlotte. Foxcroft Wine Co. (3,997 square feet) offers a diverse selection of wines from every major wine-producing region in the world along with an acclaimed food menu. Boasting a comprehensive, rotating ...

