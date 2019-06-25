Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / U.S. Home Values Fall for the Second Straight Month (access required)

U.S. Home Values Fall for the Second Straight Month (access required)

By: Staff Report June 25, 2019

U.S. home values dropped for the second month in a row, according to the May Zillow® Real Estate Market Report[i]. In Charlotte, home values remained flat. The typical U.S. home is worth $226,800, down 0.1% from a month earlier. Home values also fell in April, ending a streak of 85 consecutive months of gains that added ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: