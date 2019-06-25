Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Millennial Demand Drives Self Storage Growth in Secondary Markets, According to Yardi Matrix (access required)

Millennial Demand Drives Self Storage Growth in Secondary Markets, According to Yardi Matrix (access required)

By: Staff Report June 25, 2019

Millennial migration to metros such as Seattle, Portland, Ore., and Nashville, Tenn., is giving secondary markets the strongest development pipelines for U.S. self storage properties, according to a new report from Yardi® Matrix. The report also details demographic trends, employment gains and sustained economic growth that continue to drive demand for self storage space across the U.S. Street rates for 10x10 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: