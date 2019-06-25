Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / LeaseLock Analysis: Multifamily Top 50 Operators Accelerate Leasing by Totally Eliminating Deposits (access required)

LeaseLock Analysis: Multifamily Top 50 Operators Accelerate Leasing by Totally Eliminating Deposits (access required)

By: Staff Report June 25, 2019

  LeaseLock, the only provider of a nationwide A-rated lease insurance program that totally eliminates security deposits in rental housing, today announced a recent analysis of three of its clients, two ranked as National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) Top 50 Operators, showing a significant improvement in lease conversion rates and accelerated move-in times after implementing LeaseLock Zero Deposit™.  ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: