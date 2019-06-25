Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / HFF announces refinancing for Wilmington self storage facility (access required)

HFF announces refinancing for Wilmington self storage facility (access required)

By: Staff Report June 25, 2019

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) announces that it has refinanced Go Store It Wilmington, a newly completed, 719-unit self storage facility in Wilmington, North Carolina. HFF worked on behalf of the borrower, Madison Capital Group, LLC, to place the debt with Union Bank and Trust. Completed in 2018, Go Store It Wilmington comprises two buildings totaling 77,163 square ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: