Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / HFF announces $4.3M sale-leaseback of single-tenant industrial facility (access required)

HFF announces $4.3M sale-leaseback of single-tenant industrial facility (access required)

By: Staff Report June 24, 2019

HFF announces the $4.3 million sale-leaseback of a 110,000-square-foot industrial facility that is triple net leased to Keywell Metals in the suburban Charlotte community of Matthews, North Carolina. The HFF team represented the seller, Prophet Equity, a Southlake, Texas-based private equity firm that acquired Keywell Metals in 2014.  AIC Ventures purchased the asset. The facility is the mission-critical ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: