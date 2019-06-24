Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Existing-Home Sales Ascend 2.5% in May (access required)

Existing-Home Sales Ascend 2.5% in May (access required)

By: Staff Report June 24, 2019

Existing-home sales rebounded in May, recording an increase in sales for the first time in two months, according to the National Association of Realtors®. Each of the four major U.S. regions saw a growth in sales, with the Northeast experiencing the biggest surge last month Total existing-home sales, completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: