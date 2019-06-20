Quantcast
Ready – Set – Grill (Safely) (access required)

SERVPRO cleanup and restoration specialists in the Charlotte area offer tips to homeowners for a sizzling and safe summer grilling season

By: Staff Report June 20, 2019

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), July is the peak month for grilling fires, followed by June, May, and August.1 Annually, U.S. fire departments respond to an average of 10,200 home fires each year involving grills, hibachis, or barbeques. With the summer season fast approaching, SERVPRO® fire and water damage cleanup specialists in ...

