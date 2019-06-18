Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Developer building 1-million-square foot speculative industrial building in Troutman (access required)

Developer building 1-million-square foot speculative industrial building in Troutman (access required)

JLL marketing Troutman Industrial Park on behalf of developer Kathy Godley

By: Staff Report June 18, 2019

    Industrial developer Kathy Godley has started vertical construction on Troutman Industrial Park, a 1-million-square-foot speculative industrial building located on approximately 155 acres at 386 Murdock Road in Troutman. Less than one mile from exit 45 on Interstate 77 and less than 10 miles from Interstate 40, Troutman Industrial Park is one of the largest speculative industrial ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: