Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Home Sales Accelerate While Inventory Hits 34-Month High (access required)

Home Sales Accelerate While Inventory Hits 34-Month High (access required)

By: Staff Report June 17, 2019

May home sales ticked slightly higher year-over-year, ending a 9-month streak of declines, according to the RE/MAX National Housing Report. At the same time, inventory grew for the eighth consecutive month, representing the most units for sale since August 2016 in the report's 54 metro areas. Homes sold quickly, as evident in the Days on Market average of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: