Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Indoor plants bring summer to your office (access required)

Indoor plants bring summer to your office (access required)

By: Laura Firszt June 13, 2019

Summer’s here but you’re stuck inside at the office. Sound familiar? So what do you do when you’re craving a touch of green to lighten up the greige of your workspace? Add a few indoor plants to your environment, of course. Indoor plants will not only bring a summery look to your place of business, but they ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: