Fannie Mae Announces Twelfth Sale of Reperforming Loans (access required)

By: Staff Report June 13, 2019

Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today began marketing its twelfth sale of reperforming loans as part of the company's ongoing effort to reduce the size of its retained mortgage portfolio. The sale consists of approximately 16,600 loans, having an unpaid principal balance of approximately $2.6 billion, and is available for purchase by qualified bidders. Interested bidders can register ...

