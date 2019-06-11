Expert Tips for Lighting Your Home’s Outdoor Spaces

(StatePoint) Many homeowners spend time and money perfecting curb appeal, but forget to make it shine at night. Experts say a well-lit home exterior and surrounding landscape is both beautiful and functional.

“The addition of outdoor lighting is transformative, making it possible to see beauty that would ordinarily be hidden at night, while also extending your living space to the outdoors at all hours of the day,” said Linkoln Dixon, product manager at Progress Lighting. “Additionally, lighting provides safety and security, creating visibility and eliminating hiding spots.”

To help you tailor lighting for enhanced beauty, visibility, security and ambiance, consider these tips from the experts at Progress Lighting:

Just like inside the home, layering light outside is essential to create a welcoming atmosphere. Light layering uses three layers of light: ambient, task and accent lighting.

Begin by selecting ambient lighting that provides a comfortable level of brightness. Wash the home’s exterior with light, using a combination of downlights and uplights to cast a warm, gentle glow on outdoor living spaces while providing indirect lighting to entryways.

Next, select task lighting to add focused illumination that makes entrances and pathways visible and shadow-free. A rule of thumb for lighting doorways is to size lighting in proportion to the door itself. Select wall sconces and lanterns that measure anywhere from 1/4 to 1/3 the size of the door. Mount outdoor sconces and lanterns at eye level, with the center of the light source between 5 1/2 to 6 feet off the ground and 8 to 10 feet apart.

Install soft, non-glaring path fixtures about 14 inches high that direct most of the light downward. Define the edges of the path by placing lights about one foot from one or both sides of the walkway, staggering the placement slightly to create a natural flow.

For steps, install lights directly into the risers. This soft light provides just enough brightness to mark each tread and prevent glare.

Finally, add accent and decorative lighting that accentuates your home’s architectural features. For entertaining areas, select wall-mounted fixtures such as sconces or lanterns, or overhead lighting that focuses task light on work surfaces. Outdoor chandeliers and pendants are a stylish way to bring the design appeal of indoor lighting outside. For a professional, pulled-together look, choose light fixtures with the same finish as door pulls, fencing and outdoor furniture.

Other accent lighting choices that add flair include post lights, spotlights, strip lights and water-feature lighting.

As a finishing touch, use timers, dimmers or motion sensors to control lights, turning them on or down as desired.

Remember, outdoor lighting must be rated for outdoor use to ensures it’s waterproof and that dust and rain won’t interfere with the bulb or circuitry.

For more outdoor lighting tips, trends and inspiration, visit Progress Lighting at bit.ly/LightingOutdoors.

In short, if you’re going to spend energy on your home exterior, make sure people can see it. The right outdoor lighting will add beauty to your home and make it safer.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

