BlastOne's New Sandblasting Robot Guarantees Greater Safety and Productivity (access required)

By: Staff Report June 6, 2019

Technology, computers, robots, Artificial Intelligence – the world seems to be clambering for an ever more automated future. Therefore, it was no surprise that when the VertiDrive M3 blasting robot debuted at SSPC's international convention earlier this year, people lined up for the demonstrations. "We exhibited two robots," said Steven Carr, Brand and Content Manager ...

