Matt Ventimiglia Joins Myers & Chapman As Chief Estimator

Myers & Chapman, a Charlotte-based full-service construction services firm serving the Southeast for more than 60 years, today announced 15-year construction industry veteran, Matt Ventimiglia, has joined the company as Chief Estimator. In this leadership role on the Preconstruction Team, he will oversee estimates, manage risk and help strengthen client and subcontractor relations.

“Matt is a talented and well-respected construction professional with solid experience at other top firms in the region,” said Myers & Chapman CEO, Marcus Rabun. “I know he will be a great asset to our team.”

In the Charlotte market since 2007, Ventimiglia has spent the past 10 years at Shiel Sexton in roles of increasing responsibility including Director of Preconstruction. Before that, he worked for Tyler 2 Construction and Lauth Property Group.

“Myers & Chapman’s core values of ‘Doing What’s Right’ and ‘Keeping It Simple’ combined with the people and opportunity for growth is what attracted me to the company,” said Ventimiglia.

Matt earned a Bachelor of Science in Construction Technology from Purdue University and an MBA from the McColl School of Business at Queens University. He is a LEED Accredited Professional and a graduate of Leadership Charlotte Class 38.

A resident of Fort Mill, S.C., Ventimiglia is married to Tamara with two sons, Hunter and Ethan.

About Myers & Chapman

Founded in 1953, Myers & Chapman offers preconstruction, construction management, design build and green & sustainable building services. Working primarily in the office, industrial, institutional, retail and hospitality sectors, the company operates throughout the Carolinas and Southeast with unlimited licenses in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, and Georgia. To learn more, visit myers-chapman.com or follow on Twitter @myerschapman.

