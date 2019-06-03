Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Black Knight Reports Home Price Growth Continues to Slow (access required)

Black Knight Reports Home Price Growth Continues to Slow (access required)

Falling Below 25-Year Average for First Time Since 2012; Affordability at Strongest Point in More Than a Year

By: Scott Baughman June 3, 2019

The Data & Analytics division of Black Knight, Inc. has released its latest Mortgage Monitor Report, based upon the company's industry-leading mortgage performance, housing and public records datasets. This month, leveraging its McDash loan-level mortgage performance data in combination with the Black Knight Home Price Index (HPI), the company revisited the home price and affordability landscape. As Black Knight's ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: