Rental Concessions Fade as Rent Price Growth Picks Up (access required)

By: Staff Report May 30, 2019

Fewer rental listings nationwide are advertising concessions – move-in specials such as rent discounts, gift cards, ride share offers or free streaming services – than one year ago, according to a new HotPads® analysis. Across the U.S., the number of rental listings on HotPads mentioning at least one concession has decreased 29.4% from this time last year. ...

