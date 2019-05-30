Quantcast
RE/MAX National Housing Report for March 2019 (access required)

RE/MAX National Housing Report for March 2019 (access required)

By: Staff Report May 30, 2019

Kicking off the spring homebuying season, March sales climbed almost 29% over February, according to the RE/MAX National Housing Report. But this remains the slowest start in five years, with March sales 8.6% lower than March 2018. March was the eighth consecutive month of year-over-year sales declines and the sixth straight month of year-over-year inventory growth, with ...

