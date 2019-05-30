Quantcast
Home / Inside Tract / Construction Employment Increases In 250 Out Of 358 Metro Areas

By: Staff Report May 30, 2019

Construction employment grew in 250 out of 358 metro areas between April 2018 and April 2019, declined in 53 and was unchanged in 55, according to a new analysis of federal employment data released today by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials said construction employment in many parts of the country likely would ...

