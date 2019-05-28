Quantcast
Home / Inside Tract / When Should Homeowners Replace Insulation in Their Existing Home? (access required)

By: Staff Report May 28, 2019

Homeowners who are dealing with high heating and cooling bills, drafts, and even moisture problems may not realize the culprit is their old insulation. Traditional insulation, like fiberglass and cellulose, have a tendency to sag, settle, and shift over time. When this happens, it leads to several problems in the home from high monthly energy bills ...

