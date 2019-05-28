Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Soft-Lite Windows Named 2019 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award Winner by EPA (access required)

Soft-Lite Windows Named 2019 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award Winner by EPA (access required)

By: Staff Report May 28, 2019

Soft-Lite Windows has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a winner of the prestigious 2019 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for its continued leadership in protecting the environment through superior energy efficiency achievements. This is the sixth consecutive year that Soft-Lite has received the Partner of the Year ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: