INVESTORS’ CORNER: Value Added with Half Bath (access required)

By: J.C. Underwood May 27, 2019

  Never underestimate the power of a haft bath or (Powder Room) to make your home more livable and increase its resale value. Having more and nicer bathrooms consistently scores high in surveys on homeowners’ wish lists. What’s more, extra baths deliver more than just convenience; a National Association of Realtors study found each extra bathroom ...

