Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Return of Rent Control: New Research Shows Benefit of Decades-Old Affordable Housing Approach (access required)

Return of Rent Control: New Research Shows Benefit of Decades-Old Affordable Housing Approach (access required)

By: Staff Report May 21, 2019

  As both the cost of living and the wealth gap continues to rise in cities, traditional affordable housing policies are receiving renewed attention across the country as an option for policymakers to help residents cope with the high cost of housing. According to a new study by Columbia Business School ProfessorStijn Van Nieuwerburgh, the expansion of rent ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: