Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / ENNICO: Getting First Place in a Business Plan Competition (access required)

ENNICO: Getting First Place in a Business Plan Competition (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico May 21, 2019

Twice a year, I have the honor of being a judge at the Connecticut Business Plan Competition, where students from business schools and undergraduate business programs throughout Connecticut compete for cash prizes and mentorship from leading business experts, in a format very similar to the popular "Shark Tank" television show. The event has grown so popular ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: