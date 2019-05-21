Quantcast
Construction Employment Rises By 16,000 In March And 246,000 For The Year

By: Staff Report May 21, 2019

Construction employment increased by 16,000 jobs in March and by 246,000 jobs, or 3.4 percent, over the past year, according to an analysis of new government data today by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials called on federal officials to double funding for career and technical training programs and facilitate immigration for workers ...

