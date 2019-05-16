Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: The Enthusiastic Borrower (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: The Enthusiastic Borrower (access required)

By: Jeffrey Watson May 16, 2019

You may have seen an instance where a borrower is seeking a private lender to fund what is purported to be an extremely good opportunity. The borrower has tremendous enthusiasm for what they envision doing with a particular property once you lend them your hard-earned money from your tax-protected account. In that moment of great enthusiasm, you ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: