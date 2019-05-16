Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Dear Monty: Who pays the real estate commission? (access required)

Dear Monty: Who pays the real estate commission? (access required)

By: Richard Montgomery May 16, 2019

Reader question: We are preparing to place our home for sale in the spring market. As we interview real estate agents, they differ on who pays the commission in the real estate transaction. This difference is curious to us. How would you answer the question? Monty’s answer: Who pays the real estate commission is an age-old ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: