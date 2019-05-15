Quantcast
Sycamore at Tyvola Apartment Community Reaches Stabilization (access required)



By: Staff Report May 15, 2019

  Sycamore at Tyvola, a new 288-unit luxury apartment community developed by Switzenbaum & Associates, has successfully leased 80% of its units and is on target to stabilize at 95% within a year of opening. Located on 30 acres near the intersection of West Tyvola Road and South Tryon Street, the community has leased up steadily since ...

