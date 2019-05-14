Quantcast
Rents Growth Accelerates After a Relatively Flat 12 Months

By: Staff Report May 14, 2019

Across the U.S., rent growth is picking up its pace following a year of relatively stagnant appreciation, according to the latest quarterly HotPads® Rent Report. The U.S. median rent is $1,530 per month, up 3.1 percent from a year ago. Rent growth slowed in 2018, but appreciation has been on the rise in recent months. Now, rent growth is at ...

