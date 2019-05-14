Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Capstone Closes $4.875M Deal in Charlotte (access required)

Capstone Closes $4.875M Deal in Charlotte (access required)

By: Staff Report May 14, 2019

Capstone Apartment Partners is pleased to announce the sale of Glenwood Point Apartments, a 97-unit community located in Charlotte. The asset is part of the burgeoning historic submarket of Enderly Park, which continues to draw investor interest. The transaction between seller, Bruce Lewandowski, and buyer, Fortune Holdings, LLC, closed on March 26 for $4,875,000. Fortune Holdings, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: