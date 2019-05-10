Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Thursday is the Best Day to List Your Home, Says Redfin (access required)

Thursday is the Best Day to List Your Home, Says Redfin (access required)

By: Staff Report May 10, 2019

Homes listed on Thursday tend to sell for more money and in less time than homes listed on other days of the week, according to a report from Redfin, (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. Homes listed on Thursday sold for an average of $3,015 more than homes listed on Monday (the worst day to sell, by relative price advantage), ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: