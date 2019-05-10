Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Median-Priced Homes Not Affordable For Average Wage Earners In 71 Percent Of U.S. Housing Markets (access required)

Median-Priced Homes Not Affordable For Average Wage Earners In 71 Percent Of U.S. Housing Markets (access required)

By: Staff Report May 10, 2019

ATTOM Data Solutions has released its Q1 2019 U.S. Home Affordability Report, which shows that median home prices in the first quarter of 2019 were not affordable for average wage earners in 335 of 473 U.S. counties analyzed in the report (71 percent). The report determined affordability for average wage earners by calculating the amount of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: