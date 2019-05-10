Quantcast
Home / Inside Tract / Fannie Mae Announces Hugh R. Frater as Chief Executive Officer (access required)

By: Staff Report May 10, 2019

Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA), the largest provider of liquidity to the U.S. housing market, today announced that it has appointed Hugh R. Frater as Chief Executive Officer effective March 26. As CEO, Frater will set the overall enterprise vision and strategic direction of the company. In addition to his role as CEO, Frater remains on the Board of ...

