Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commercial Real Estate / Hamilton EQ acquires Gateway Center in downtown Charlotte (access required)

Hamilton EQ acquires Gateway Center in downtown Charlotte (access required)

By: Staff Report May 7, 2019

Hamilton EQ, a multi-generational commercial real estate company based in New York City, has acquired downtown Charlotte’s Gateway Center. Located at 901 W. Trade St. and part of Gateway Village, Gateway Center is home to respected tenants including Bank of America, Johnson & Wales, and ELS Education. Surrounded by downtown’s burgeoning restaurant, retail, and residential amenities ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: