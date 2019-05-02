Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: When Assignments Fail (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: When Assignments Fail (access required)

By: Jeff Watson May 2, 2019

  Not long ago, I received an email from a panicked client asking what they should do now because the deal on a property they had under contract and thought they had successfully and legitimately assigned to another buyer was in trouble. The assignee had suddenly disappeared. Yes, that person had paid a small deposit of earnest money ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: