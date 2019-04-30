Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Build a Better Toolbox of Solutions for Sellers (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Build a Better Toolbox of Solutions for Sellers (access required)

By: Chad Carson April 30, 2019

There are no shortcuts to worthwhile results in real estate or in any business. The formula that you can’t shortcut is this:   VALUE in = RESULTS out So, if you want more results (i.e. deals, profits, income, long-term wealth), you need to shift your focus from the results to the only variable you can control: the amount ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: