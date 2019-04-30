Quantcast
Dear Monty: Our offer was accepted. How do we get out? (access required)

By: Richard Montgomery April 30, 2019

Reader question: We have an accepted offer on a home. The home we really wanted has come down in price, and we would love to get it. Can we do this? Monty’s answer: The first consideration is to accept that going down this road will involve a cost to you to determine if it is even ...

