Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / U.S. Home Sellers Realized Average Price Gain Of $57,500 In First Quarter Of 2019, Down Slightly From Last Quarter (access required)

U.S. Home Sellers Realized Average Price Gain Of $57,500 In First Quarter Of 2019, Down Slightly From Last Quarter (access required)

By: Staff Report April 25, 2019

ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation's premier property database and first property data provider of Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), today released its Q1 2019 U.S. Home Sales Report, which shows that homeowners who sold in the first quarter realized an average price gain of $57,500 since purchase, representing an average 31.5 percent return on the purchase price. Meanwhile, the report ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: