Home / News / Construction / Lincoln Harris Details Bold New Vision for Trendsetting Phillips Place (access required)

By: Staff Report April 23, 2019

  Lincoln Harris, one of the Southeast’s preeminent commercial real estate development, investment and property management companies, today announced plans for a major restatement of the vision for Phillips Place, the first-of-its-kind SouthPark mixed-use development that changed the Charlotte retail landscape when it opened in 1997. The refreshed Phillips Place will include a 41,000-square-foot RH design gallery ...

