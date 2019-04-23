Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Homes With Open Houses in the First Week Sell Faster (access required)

Homes With Open Houses in the First Week Sell Faster (access required)

By: Staff Report April 23, 2019

Nationwide, homes with open houses sell for $9,046 more and spend seven fewer days on the market than homes without open houses, according to a new report from Redfin (www.redfin.com), the tech-powered real estate brokerage. The analysis looked at  homes that were listed in 2018, comparing the relative selling success—measured by sale-to-list price ratios and time on market—of those that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: