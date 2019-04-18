Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / U.S. Economy Still on Track to Slow in 2019 (access required)

U.S. Economy Still on Track to Slow in 2019 (access required)

By: Staff Report April 18, 2019

Headline economic growth for 2019 continues to be forecast at 2.2 percent, down from 3.0 percent in 2018, according to the Fannie Mae Economic and Strategic Research (ESR) Group'sApril outlook. The fading impact of last year's fiscal stimulus as well as slowing business investment and consumer spending were again identified as the primary drivers behind the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: