Senior Housing Wealth Exceeds $7 Trillion For First Time (access required)

By: Staff Report April 18, 2019

Homeowners 62 and older saw their housing wealth grow by 1.4 percent or $98 billion in the fourth quarter to a record $7.05 trillion from Q3 2018, the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association reported today in its quarterly release of the NRMLA/RiskSpan Reverse Mortgage Market Index. The RMMI rose in Q4 2018 to 254.10, another all-time high since the index ...

