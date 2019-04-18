Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Hard Money or Private Lender﻿﻿   (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Hard Money or Private Lender﻿﻿   (access required)

By: Jeffrey Watson April 18, 2019

  A hard-money lender is a sophisticated person who is in the business of lending money to real estate investors who need it based solely upon the merit of the asset being lent upon. While a wise hard-money lender will also consider the character, credit score and financial status of the borrower, the reality is that it ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: