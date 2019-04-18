Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Commercial Construction Survey Shows 70% of Contractors Struggling to Meet Project Deadlines as Labor Shortage Persists (access required)

Commercial Construction Survey Shows 70% of Contractors Struggling to Meet Project Deadlines as Labor Shortage Persists (access required)

By: Staff Report April 18, 2019

Results from the Q1 2019 USG Corporation + U.S. Chamber of Commerce Commercial Construction Index (Index) indicate the labor shortage continues to pose major challenges to the industry, causing firms to ask skilled workers to do more work (81%), struggle to meet deadlines (70%), increase costs for new work (63%), and reject new projects (40%). As the industry ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: