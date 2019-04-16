Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / HFF arranges $18M construction loan for Class A office development in Charlotte (access required)

HFF arranges $18M construction loan for Class A office development in Charlotte (access required)

By: Staff Report April 16, 2019

  Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) announces that it has arranged an $18 million construction loan for 2100 South Tryon, a to-be-built, 85,415-square-foot, Class A office building with ground floor retail space in Charlotte, North Carolina. HFF worked on behalf of the borrower, Vision Ventures, to secure the construction loan through Bank OZK. Designed by BB&M and due for completion ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: