U.S. Rents Stay Steady in March, According to Yardi Matrix



By: Staff Report April 11, 2019

U.S. multifamily rents jumped $4 in March 2019 as market dynamics "continue to be healthy almost everywhere," according to a new report from Yardi® Matrix. A survey of 127 major U.S. real estate markets illustrated that rent increases that month were led by secondary and tertiary markets with economic strength, population growth and rents low enough to raise without overly burdening ...

