Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Being Liable for Your Contractor’s Actions (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Being Liable for Your Contractor’s Actions (access required)

By: Jeff Watson April 10, 2019

  In a previous post, I briefly explained the doctrine of respondent superior, which is Latin for “let the master answer.” In today’s vernacular, it means “let the employer be financially responsible for the conduct of employees and agents.” Remember, an agent can be either an employee or an independent contractor. I’ve seen cases in which the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: