Gourmet Market Set To Open Dilworth Location

By: Staff Report April 9, 2019

  MPV Properties (MPV) is pleased to announce the signing of New York Butcher Shoppe Charlotte location, in the Dilworth neighborhood south of uptown. The new location will open Summer 2019 at Park Road and McDonald Avenue. New York Butcher Shoppe was founded in Mt. Pleasant, SC, in 1999, and now has locations in Georgia, Florida and Alabama ...

